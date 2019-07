By | Published: 2:40 pm

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday caught red-handed a junior assistant working with the district Prohibition and Excise department , P. Suresh , when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs.12,000 from a complainant Fayaz, an ex-serviceman.Suresh allegedly demanded the bribe from Fayaz for processing the pension papers of his brother. More details are awaited.