Hyderabad: Exhibition captures rare moments of KCR’s life

By | Published: 7:09 pm

Hyderabad: An art exhibition showcasing rare moments of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s life, captured by various artists, was organised at the State Art Gallery in Madhapur on Sunday, marking the TRS supremo’s 66th birthday.

Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy inaugurated the exhibition and appreciated the efforts of the artists, which indicated their love and affection towards the Chief Minister. He appealed to the people to plant a sapling each on the occasion and look after it till it grows into a tree.

TRS leader Manne Krishank, who organised the event, said people across the globe were celebrating the Chief Minister’s birthday and praying for his long life in public service and good health. He appreciated the artists for their unique work, which included paintings and sculptures.

TSTS chairman Rakesh Chirumilla, GHMC Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin, Tollywood director Sagar and others participated in the inaugural ceremony. People thronged the art gallery with enthusiasm to know about the leader’s life.

