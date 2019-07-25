Hyderabad to expect moderate rainfall

By | Published: 1:27 am 1:28 am

Hyderabad: As the city enters the last week of July, one of the peak months of monsoon, different parts on Thursday received moderate rainfall and brought cheers to the denizens.

It has been a while since the city received good rainfall and on Thursday evening, it witnessed a moderate rains with maximum recorded rainfall being 30 mm. Cloudy to overcast sky and subsequent rains have helped in bringing down the temperature levels as well.

The forecast with India Meteorological Department shows that there would generally be cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in the city in the next three days. The Telangana State Development Planning Society is expecting light to moderate rain at isolated places of Greater Hyderabad for the next three days.

Rainfall on July 25

Area Rainfall (in mm)

Keesara 30

Saroornagar 22.8

Kapra 21.3

Vijayanagar Colony 21.3

Malkajgiri 20.5

Asifnagar 20

Nagole 19.5

Saroornagar 19.3

