Hyderabad experiences hot and humid weather

Hyderabad: After the incessant rains in the month of August, the city is now experiencing humid weather conditions with temperatures staying little above the normal.

On Saturday, city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degree Celsius, which is two degree Celsius above normal while the minimum temperature on Friday night was 24 degree Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, an east-west shear zone is running roughly along with a cyclonic circulation over southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea and under its influence, temperatures are above normal.

During the last 24 hours, the maximum temperature of 35 degree Celsius was recorded at Quthbullapur. In the State, Bhadradri – Kothagudem recorded the highest temperature at 37.8 degree Celsius, according to Telangana State Development Planning Society.

On the other hand, a weather warning with the Met department said that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana in the next four days. There is also a possibility of heavy rains at isolated parts, it said.

