Hyderabad: Expert committee holds meet on Biodiversity flyover

By | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad: The expert committee constituted on the safety measures on Biodiversity flyover, will be taking up self-driving tests during different time intervals, especially in the evening and night in a couple of days and submit its remarks accordingly.

The expert committee, which convened its meeting on Thursday, is also expected to submit its comprehensive report in a week. The committee is expected to make temporary and long term safety measures to be taken up on the flyover, said GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar.

Following Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), Minister KT Rama Rao’s direction, the GHMC constituted an export committee comprising S. Nagabhushan Rao, Advisor Road Safety for World Bank Project, TS Reddy, Traffic Engineer and Road Safety Specialist, Srinivasa Kumar, Associate Professor (Traffic and Transportation), Osmania University and Pradeep Reddy, Road Safety Audit Expert.

The Committee has been specifically directed to review the geometrical design, alignment and safety parameters adopted and safety measures provided on Biodiversity flyover. Though, there is no deadline for the committee to submit its report, it has been asked to complete the exercise at the earliest. The flyover is closed for traffic since November 23.

