Hyderabad: Experts emphasise on GM crop

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad (UoH), supported by the Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH), organised a panel discussion on the ‘Current scenario and path forward for Genetically Modified (GM) crops in India’ here on Wednesday.

The deliberations by experts and farmers brought forward the necessity for adopting and advancing modern science and technology in agriculture like GM crops in India. It was also emphasised that the government should continuously promote plant biotech research and build capacity for adopting emerging technologies. During the discussion, farmers also expressed their intent and willingness to accept technologies that offer promising and cost-effective solutions to crop loss.

Speaking on the occasion, FSII Director General Ram Kaundinya said it was essential for farmers to get access to the latest technologies. “Resorting to illegal planting is only making farmers vulnerable towards buying seeds at a high price besides advice from individuals without technical knowledge. The combination of these circumstances will only push the farmer towards more uncertainties and crop failure,” Kaundinya said. The recommendations from experts and farmers during the meeting were sent to the Centre.