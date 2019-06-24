Hyderabad: Experts play vital role in POCSO cases

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Trained interpreters and translators are coming to the rescue of special children in recording evidence in court and getting stringent punishment to persons who violated them sexually.

The in-camera proceedings are conducted in presence of the child’s mother and the mother’s version is also taken into account.

A few days ago, a 36-year-old man, Ch. Vishnu Murthy Raju, got life imprisonment for sexually violating a 15-year-old special child. The judgment was delivered by the 1st Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge and Special Judge for cases related to Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act-2012.

“A translator helped us in getting a life term to Raju for violating the special child,” said Spandana Sadasivuni, a Legal Support Officer for POCSO at the Child Friendly Court. This was the second case in which translators assisted the prosecution in ensuring punishment to the accused.

In another case, a translator helped in getting a person convicted in connection with a case that was booked by the Trimulgherry police for misbehaving with a special child last year.

According to the POCSO Act, wherever necessary, the court can take assistance of a translator or interpreter having such qualifications, experience and on payment of a fee while recording the evidence of the child.

If a child is challenged, mentally or physically, the special court can take the assistance of an educator or any person familiar with the manner of communication of the child or an expert in that field to record the evidence of the child.