Hyderabad: Explosion in garbage dump, houses damaged

Published: 11:33 am

Hyderabad: A minor explosion occurred when a few persons set ablaze a garbage dump at Shivrampally in Rajendranagar on Saturday morning. No persons were injured though window panes of a few houses were damaged.

According to the police, a scrap vendor had dumped some material including paint boxes and chemical boxes in an open place on Friday evening.

In the morning, some persons set the trash on fire, resulting in an explosion. On information the police reached the spot. Bomb experts too are conducting an inspection of the spot.

