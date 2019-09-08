Hyderabad: Explosion in Rajendranagar, one injured

By | Published: 1:56 pm

Hyderabad: A 30 year old man sustained injuries in an explosion at Rajendranagar on Sunday morning.

According to the police, the explosion occurred near PVNR pillar no 179 when the man tried to open a small container when it exploded with a bang. The man sustained injuries on both his hands.

On receiving information the police reached the spot and took up investigation. Police suspect the box might have some chemical substances and might have been discarded after expiry of the content.

