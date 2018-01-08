Hyderabad exude confidence in SZ T20

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: The Ambati Rayudu-led Hyderabad team may not have qualified to the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals this season but their good performances in their rain-interrupted campaign have given a ray of hope in the South Zone Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 league match that begins in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram from Monday.

Understandably, coach J Arunkumar has exuded confidence on eve of their first match against Kerala, to be played at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram. “We are high on confidence. We have had some wonderful results in Ranji Trophy. But for the two washed out matches, we could have entered the quarterfinal stage. Nevertheless, the boys did a very good job and they have jelled very well as a team,” he said.

Arunkumar was happy with the way the batting and bowling came good in the Ranji Trophy. “Given their good show both in batting and bowling, I’m hoping that they continue with the same form in this format of the game. It is a new tournament and the boys are in good frame of mind.”

This season Rayudu led from the front while B Sandeep was a picture of consistency in the middle order. Akshath Reddy ended the Ranji season with a century against Delhi. Ravi Kiran, Mehdi Hasan (left-arm spinner) and Ravi Teja were outstanding performers with the ball. However, Mudassir, who took five wickets in his debut match against Assam, has been surprisingly omitted from the team.

The Arvind Shetty-led selection committee did not make any major changes in the team. They rewarded Rohith Reddy, Tanay Thyagarajan and Kartikeya Kak for their good show in the under-23 tournament.

Arunkumar said they have problem of plenty while choosing the eleven for Monday’s match. “It is good to have so many good players but at the same time it is difficult to pick the playing XI. We will decide on the combination tomorrow (Monday) morning after inspecting the wicket,” he said.

The coach said Kerala will be a tough opponent. “It is a good challenge for us. They have a good all-round side and we have to play good cricket tomorrow (Monday).”

Hyderabad’s matches: vs Kerala (Jan 8), vs Goa (Jan 9), vs Karnataka (Jan 11), vs Andhra (Jan 12) and vs Tamil Nadu (Jan 14).