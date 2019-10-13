Hyderabad eye quarterfinal berth

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:40 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will look to continue their winning run and book a place in the quarterfinals as they face Chhattisgarh in their final Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at Alur, Karnataka on Monday.

Rayudu’s men are at a touching distance of quarterfinals. With four wins, two losses and a washed-out encounter from seven matches, they are currently placed third in the points table with 18 points. Chhattisgarh, coming into the final group match after some impressive performances also have 18 points. Their run-rate (-0.016) may be a cause for concern when compared to the Hyderabad who have +0.880. The top five teams from Group A & B can qualify for the quarterfinals.

The Hyderabad side peaked at the right time with back-to-back wins over Goa and Andhra to brighten their chances of the knockouts. Opener Tanmay Agarwal and Ambati Rayudu scored bulk of the runs for Hyderabad side while young Thakur Tilak Varma also contributed with a couple of half-centuries. The bowling unit, led by Indian speedster Mohd Siraj, CV Milind along with spinners Mehdi Hasan and B Sandeep, were on target for most of the matches. The return of the gangling pacer Ravi Kiran, who played an instrumental role in their victory in the last match, boosted the side’s attack.

Chhattisgarh, coming into the last match after beating Jharkhand by seven wickets in their previous game, will look up to young pacer Veer Pratap Singh and Harpreet Singh. Pratap has bagged five wickets in their side’s victory over Jharkhand while skipper Harpreet Singh has been a consistent performer with bat and ball. With both sides enjoying a fairly consistent run, an exciting clash is on the cards.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter