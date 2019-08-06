Hyderabad to face few spells of rains in next two days

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: The city has been witnessing foggy mornings, cloudy afternoons and rainy evenings for the last four days. And weather experts say the same conditions could prevail for a few more days.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), various areas including Khairatabad, Serilingampally, Nampally and Secunderabad reported light rains on Tuesday.

TSDPS is expecting light to moderate rains at a few places in Greater Hyderabad limits for the next three days. The maximum temperature, the Society’s weather report said, could hover in the range of 29 to 31 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature could be around 21 to 23 degree Celsius.

On the other hand, India Meteorological Department said the Southwest Monsoon was quite active over Telangana. On Monday, IMD recorded a rainfall of 5.1 mm in the city. Cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers were expected in the next two days, IMD officials said.

