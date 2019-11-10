By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:11 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will look to bounce back to winning ways against a struggling Himachal side in the Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament at Chandigarh Cricket Stadium on Monday. The Ambati Rayudu-led side suffered a heartbreaking last-ball defeat against Railways on Saturday. Hyderabad had defeated Punjab by two runs by virtue of the VJD method in their first match.

Skipper Ambati Rayudu and middle-order batsman B Sandeep did well by scoring half-centuries in the last match. Rayudu, who pushed himself to open the batting, scored vital runs in the power play overs and he will again look to provide a good start along with Tanmay Agarwal. While the middle order has been hardly tested, the bowlers, who restricted Punjab in the first match, leaked too many runs in the slog overs against Railways. However, left-arm spinner Mehdi Hasan and pacer Mohammed Siraj had delivered in the first two matches and they look to continue their good run. But the indifferent form of left arm pacer CV Milind is a cause of concern for the Hyderabad management.

Himachal, on the other hand, suffered back-to-back defeats against Chandigarh and Chhattisgarh and will be desperate to open their account. A lot will depend on India A player and opener Prashanth Chopra and skipper Ankush Bains with the bat. Seasoned all-rounder Rishi Dhawan too needs to step up to the challenge. An unpredictable Himachal had shown time and again that no team can take them lightly. Hyderabad can’t afford back-to-back losses at this stage of their campaign meaning an exciting encounter is on the cards.

