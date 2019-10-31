Hyderabad: Facility that promotes innovation

By | Published: 8:07 pm

Students of Mahindra Ecole Centrale (MEC) will now have a facility to design, develop and test electric vehicles with the international engineering college based at Hyderabad setting up an Electric Vehicle Technology (EVT) laboratory in the campus.

The new lab mainly focus on aspects of mechanical, electrical and embedded systems and under the mechanical segment, it will focus on thermal management systems for batteries, testing facility to analyse and optimise the battery characteristics under different running conditions among others.

From the electrical engineering perspective, the focus is on electric motor control, power electronic converters, battery charging technology, robust charging infrastructure, and regenerative braking system. Embedded system and intra as well as inter vehicle communication will be also be investigated in the near future, the college said.

“Electric Vehicles are the future and so are fast charging Li-Ion batteries (this year’s Nobel Prize winning topic in Chemistry) as well as energy sources to power these vehicles. MEC’s EVT lab will work on these and more and will research on all aspects that will propel this technology sector,” says Dr Yajulu Medury, Director, Mahindra Ecole Centrale.

