Hyderabad: Faculty development programme at VNRVJIET

By | Published: 10:12 pm

Hyderabad: A Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on ‘Introduction to programming: A pedagogical approach’ is being held at Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIET).

The programme, which began on Monday, is a five-day hands-on training programme and is being organised jointly by the Electronics and ICT Academy at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Patna, and the Department of ECE along with the chapters of IEEE, ISTE, and IETE at VNRVJIET.

Y Sagar, one of the coordinators said the programme was for faculty members in Electronics Engineering related disciplines and was delivered through a hands-on and pedagogical approach to familiarise them with programming concepts. The programme is being attended by 50 faculty members from different departments.

