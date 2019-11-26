Hyderabad: Faculty development programme on AI begins at VNRVJIET

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: A Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on ‘Artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning applications to smart grid’ was inaugurated at Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIET) here on Monday.

The two-week hands on FDP training programme, which is sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, will feature experts from IIT-Hyderabad, BITS Pilani Hyderabad, NIT-Warangal, Osmania University, and GE will train participants during the FDP.

Registrar of JNTU-Hyderabad, N Yadaiah said that neural networks as a technology had been around for over 75 years but it was now accessible because the technology had matured.

Learning AI had become easy, thanks to the advent of milestones such as digital computing, microprocessors and microcontrollers, programming languages such as Python and MATLAB, he added.

Prof Yadaiah, however, cautioned that the need for techniques such as AI must first be validated and that technology must be effectively used to provide solutions to real world problems.

Joint Secretary, Vignana Jyothi, Kode Durga Prasad, Principal, VNRVJIET; Dr CD Naidu, Head of the Department-EEE, Dr Poonam Upadhyay, FDP Coordinators B Devulal and Dr Rashmi Kapoor, and others were present.

