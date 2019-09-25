Hyderabad: Farmer assaulted by agents, dealers in fruit market

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: A papaya farmer, who had come to sell fruits at the Kothapet fruit market, was allegedly assaulted by some unidentified dealers and agents here on Tuesday.

Following the incident, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy has directed officials to take action against those responsible.

According to the Chaitanyapuri police, the farmer, Chandraiah, a native of Nagarkurnool, had come to sell papayas in the fruit market here for the first time. It was around 11 am while he was selling the fruit that some dealers approached him and inquired about his antecedents and started inspecting the fruits.

“They picked up a few fruits from the stall and inspected them, to which Chandraiah objected. He questioned them as to why they were taking the fruits. This snowballed into a heated argument and then into fisticuffs,” police said. Chandraiah was allegedly assaulted by the dealers and agents, resulting in injuries on his back, police added.

It is a usual practice that dealers check the quality of the fruits loaded in the market and enquire about the quality and other things. They had gone to other stalls too before approached Chandraiah’s stall, police said, adding that being a first timer, Chandraiah grew suspicious and was worried whether he would be cheated.

Based on a complaint from Chandraiah, the Chaitanyapuri police booked a case and took up investigation. No arrests have been made yet.

Taking serious note of the issue, Minister Niranjan Reddy directed officials of the marketing wing to enquire into the incident and submit a report. The Minister also directed officials to suspend the license of those dealers involved in the assault apart from taking necessary measures to ensure such incidents were not repeated.

