Hyderabad: Farmer killed after brawl in bar

Published: 10:27 am

Hyderabad: A farmer was murdered by unknown persons at Medipally late on Tuesday night.

According to the police, Parmesh, 50, a resident of Chengicherla last night visited a bar, where he had an argument with a few persons and the trio attacked him when he stepped out of the bar around 11 pm.

“The attackers hit Parmesh with a blunt object on his head resulting in serious injury and subsequent death,” the police said.

A case has been registered by the Medipally police, who took two persons into custody.

