Hyderabad: Fashion and lifestyle expo at Taj Krishna

By | Published: 9:53 pm

Hyderabad: The Haat, premium heritage fashion and lifestyle exhibition organised by Faircare Exhibitions, is being held at Hotel Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills from May 24 to 26.

The exhibition brings participants from across the country with their best and latest collections and feature a wide range of ethnic wear, designer wear, western and Indian apparel, looms, costume and designer jewellery, precious and semi-precious jewellery, women’s accessories, bags, home furnishing, accessories, art and crafts, footwear, paintings and more.

According to a press release, more than 80 exhibitors from Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Indore, Pune, Surat, Varanasi, Vadodara and Kolkata will be participating in the exhibiton.

Many of the reputed designers and new exhibitors, including Hand Fabs, Amrapali, Panache, Chahat Fashion Jewellery, Reins-Mumbai, Simran’s-Mumbai, will be participating, the release added. The exhibition is open between 11 am to 9 pm from May 24 to 26.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.