Hyderabad favoured holiday spot for global tourists

Hyderabad: For international tourists, Telangana, Hyderabad in particular, has emerged as a favoured holiday destination spot. This is evident from the foreign tourists’ arrival which has been increasing by an average of 12%-13% on an annual basis.

The arrival of international tourists went up four-fold since the formation of the new State of Telangana. According to statistics available with the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC), international arrivals to the State crossed over 3.18 lakh in 2018, while it was just 75,171 in the year 2014.

Going by statistics, every year, the State is witnessing an increase in the number of tourists. If in the year 2015, Telangana hosted 1.26 lakh international tourists, the numbers went up to 1.66 lakh in 2016. This further leaped to 2.51 lakh in 2017.

Aura of history

Hyderabad city with its aura of history and heritage and replete with legends and tales clearly continues to be a major attraction for international tourists attracting almost 80 per cent of the footfall in the State.

At a global level, the city of pearls won the coveted best place to live for the fifth consecutive time in the Mercer’s Quality of Living Ranking 2019. It was also ranked as the second dynamic city in the country, while the top honours were bagged by Bengaluru in sixth City Momentum Index Published by the JLL.

B Manohar, Managing Director, TSTDC, said with its 450-year-old history, Hyderabad attracts international tourists every year. “We are witnessing an average 12 per cent or 13 per cent annual increase in the footfall of foreign visitors to the State. This is also because of good connectivity which the city has,” he said.

Spurt in domestic tourism

According to TSTDC officials, most foreign tourists were keen visitors to heritage sites such as Charminar, Golconda Fort and Qutb Shahi tombs. “The foreign tourists are also visiting places like Ramappa temple and Warangal,” Manohar said.

Not just international visitors, the State is also witnessing huge increase in domestic tourism. While 8.52 crore people from the across the country visited the State for tourism in 2017, this number went up to 9.28 crore last year.

Manohar said domestic travellers on journey from North to South or vice-versa were making it a point to halt at Hyderabad for tourism. “There is also an increase for temple tourism in the State,” he added.