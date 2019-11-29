Hyderabad FC meet defending champs Bengaluru

By | Published: 12:10 am 12:53 am

Hyderabad: It was a heartbreaking moment for Hyderabad FC when the referee allowed hosts Chennayin FC’s second goal in the 97th minute, resulting in a 1-2 loss, their fourth in five matches.

Phil Brown’s men did not get enough time to recover as they will be up against last year’s winner Bengaluru FC at GMC Balayogi Stadium on Friday.

HFC will have to fight it out hard against a formidable Bengaluru side which boasts of the likes of Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Chhetri scored in the last two matches against Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC after three quiet outings. The Indian superstar will test Hyderabad defence which has been under-par so far. The fact that skipper and goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh made an impressive 22 saves from five matches while his side conceded 12 goals from as many games would worry Phil Brown.

When asked about the challenge, Brown tried to pinpoint at the positives from their previous match. “It was frustrating to end up on the losing side. Some strong words were exchanged in the dressing room to get the message clear. I don’t think we deserve to be in the tenth position (Four loses and one win). We feel the pressure of being at the bottom of the table,” the coach said.

Phil Brown also stressed on what Hyderabad FC can try ahead to get their campaign back on track. “If you look at Bengaluru FC, you see that they maintain a level of consistency in the way they play, the way they choose their eleven. Their results are also positive. We as a team are different from them. But if we can play like the way against Kerala Blasters (HFC won 2-1), we will get a positive result,” the coach said.

Hyderabad FC will miss the services of centre-back Adil Khan while the remaining players are fit. “We still have 39 points to play of which 27 points can get us through to the semis. It is not yet over for us,”said skipper Kamaljit Singh.

For Bengaluru, Rahul Bheke remains a doubtful starter with a slight muscle problem. However, with Albert Serran being fit, team manager Carles Cuadrat will not be in a hurry to rush Bheke back.