Hyderabad FC ready for NorthEast battle

Hyderabad: It was a rewarding performance by Hyderabad FC in their first home match where they registered a 2-1 comeback win against Kerala Blasters at GMC Balayogi Stadium on Saturday. As Phil Brown’s team meets a strong NorthEast United at the same venue on Wednesday, the home side will look to make the most of their last match before the two-week international break.

Talking about the team’s chances, HFC coach Phil Brown expressed satisfaction in the team’s campaign so far. “We have improved a lot in the last two matches. Despite suffering from injuries to many of our star players, we were able to play the game which we wanted. Of course, we have to improve on executing our plans, but as I see it, the team is shaping up well.”

Hyderabad FC will look up to their star striker Marcelinho who has been the standout performer for them so far. Marcelinho justified the tag of being the team’s most reliable player by scoring two crucial goals in the first three matches. His fellow striker Robin Singh has made only two shots on goal from three matches and will have to stepup to the challenge. Hyderabad FC goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh, who impressed with his electric saves, will also be hoping that the defenders will make his job easier after faltering in the first two matches.

NorthEast United too have major injury concerns with key players like Uruguayan Federico Gallego and Rupert Nongrum who missed the last match. The visitors had an unbeaten run with two drawn matches and a win so far. Robert Jarni’s team boasts of a strong attack which consists of Uruguayan footballer Martin Chaves and Asamoah Gyan. The Highlanders, who lost two points due to the last-minute goal against FC Goa, are more than capable of posing a big challenge.

Talking about the opposition, Hyderabad FC coach Phil Brown said they are aware of the opposition strength and are well prepared for the challenge. “NorthEast side is really strong. They play a disciplined style of football. We know what to expect from them. This is our last match before the international break. We want back-to-back wins. We are ready for the challenge.”

The coach also underlined the fact that the team is not keen on altering the winning combination. “We want to field the same set of players who played in the last match. It will also depend on the fitness of our players.”

HFC midfielder Marko Stankovic also hoped that the team will get full points from the match. “We are a side of 12 with the crowd being our 12th player. We want to win this match for our lovely fans,” he said.

