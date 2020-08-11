Hyderabad FC unveils new logo

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:44 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Football Club, who made their debut in the Indian Super League (ISL) last year, unveiled a new logo for the upcoming season, on Tuesday.

The Club’s new logo retains the primary assets of the original crest which showcases a merger between the rich legacy of Hyderabad and its contribution to Indian football along with the city’s rapidly evolving modern identity. Hyderabad FC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni said, “It’s a start of the new and exciting era for all of us at Hyderabad FC, and we’re happy to share the evolution of the club’s logo. Our crest and brand identity has been a bold one, and we felt this upgrade really helps us venture into a lot of things.”

Coached by Albert Roca, Hyderabad FC’s new-look team will debut the brand-new crest on the field in the 2020-21 season of the ISL.