Hyderabad feels the chill as mercury drops

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: At last, the feel of winter is here in the city with both day and night temperatures starting to dip. The drop in mercury, which has been higher than normal for the season last fortnight, is caused by the arrival of north-easterly winds.

Since the beginning of December, usually considered as winter peak month, the maximum and minimum temperatures have been high staying around 30 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

However, with north-easterly winds setting in on Friday, the mercury has started to drop. If the day temperature on Friday was 28.7 degrees Celsius, it came down to 26.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, while temperatures in night time slipped from 20.4 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius.

According to K Naga Ratna, director, Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, temperatures in Hyderabad drop gradually under the influence of north-easterly winds. Though the winds have arrived on Friday, it started to show its impact from Saturday, she said.

Not just the nights which have started to give a true feel of winter, even the day time appears tad colder than earlier.

Though the north-easterly winds should have arrived with the onset of season, this time, easterly winds from the oceanic area have prevailed over the State. Thus, the temperature levels all these days remained around 4 degree Celsius to 5 degree Celsius above normal.

According to Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS), during the last 24 hours, the lowest minimum temperature in Hyderabad was recorded at Subash Nagar in Medchal-Malkajgiri at 15.9 degree Celsius.

The prevailing cloudy weather has been resulting in breezy conditions.

At the same time, winter has started to peak in north Telangana region, with the mercury dropping to single digits in several parts of Adilabad. The mandals in Adilabad such as Tamsi, Jainad, Talamadugu and Bheempoor recorded a minimum temperature of 7.1 degree Celsius, reported the TSDPS.

Meanwhile, forecast with Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad shows that fog / mist would prevail in the morning with partly cloudy sky later and temperatures dropping consistently.

