Hyderabad: Fifth international kite and sweets festival from 13 Jan

By | Published: 8:48 pm

Hyderabad: The fifth edition of the three-day prestigious International Kite and Sweets festival organised by the Telangana Tourism department will be held from 13 January 2020 at Secunderabad parade grounds. Preparations to make the festival a memorable event that would further improve the brand image of Hyderabad are on cards.

V Srinivas Goud, State Tourism Minister held a review meeting with senior officials here on Saturday. The Minister said that the festival was first taken up five years ago upon the advice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has now grown in stature and the next edition will be organised in a grand way.

He directed the officials of different departments to work in tandem so that the visitors from different countries and States in India have a perfect time here in Hyderabad.

He directed officials to invite well known kite flying clubs from all over the world so that the 2020 festival has more attractions than the fourth. The Minister asked the sweet makers from other countries and also from other states to display their skills in sweet making at the festival.

The Minister directed them to set up food stalls so that the visitors of the kite festival also have a taste of different varieties of sweets at the venue. He said that there is a possibility that similar festival can be organised in other cities of the State in future.

The State Tourism and Cultural departments are also gearing up to organise cultural events coinciding with the three day festival. Cultural teams drawn from around the State and also from other states will be entertaining the large number of tourists expected to visit the International Kite and Sweets festival.

The official website on Kite festival by the Tourism department says that the International Kite Festival reflects the rich tapestry of culture, kites and craft that Hyderabad is known for. The festival aims to educate and entertain through a series of kite-making workshops, kite-flying lessons, and kite-fighting competitions against the backdrop of a regional food fair, and arts and crafts mela, it reads.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .