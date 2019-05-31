Hyderabad: Fight against tobacco abuse at public places to be strengthened

By | Published: 12:39 am 12:44 am

Hyderabad: It’s not just smokers but even non-smokers are being affected by indiscriminate usage of tobacco as the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) data suggests that nearly 20 per cent per cent of adults are exposed to passive smoking at public places while 30.9 per cent of them are exposed at work places.

In a State level consultation workshop organised on the occasion of ‘World No Tobacco Day’ on Friday by Voluntary Health Association of India (VHAI), health authorities said the prevalence of tobacco abuse among adults in Telangana is 17.8 per cent.

Health Minister, Etela Rajender, who was Chief Guest for the workshop, acknowledged that there was a need for effective enforcement to stop tobacco abuse in public spaces.

“All measures would be taken to make Hyderabad, a smoke-free city. For this, all departments should coordinate for effective implementation. There is also a need for intervention in schools and colleges, as youngsters are gullible to it,” he said.

City Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar said that efforts would be made to keep Hyderabad as the number one city. “Enforcement has to be backed by awareness to achieve this,” he said.

Health Department acts tough

Dr Yogita Rana, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Department said that all healthcare institutions in the State were tobacco free.

“We would activate district-level tobacco control cell to take up regular enforcement drives at retail outlets and public places as per The Cigarettes and other Tobacco products (COPTA) ACT, 2003. Strict vigilance on illegal tobacco products will be taken up,” she said.

The health authorities are also coordinating with RTC to display no tobacco sign boards at all the bus stops and buses. We are coordinating with other related departments to achieve the goal of smoke free Hyderabad and tobacco free Telangana,” Dr Yogita Rana said.

The top health official said tobacco abuse had become an initiation of sorts for youngsters to dabble into drug abuse. “New products such as e-cigarettes are being marketed and sold in attractive way to lure youngsters,” she said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.