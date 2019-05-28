Hyderabad: Financial dispute behind couple’s suicide bid, says Police

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: Financial dispute was behind the suicide bid by a couple at Jawaharnagar in which the husband died on Monday and the wife was recuperating in a hospital, the police said.

The Jawaharnagar police said B Murali, a hardware engineer, married Priyanka two years ago. After the marriage, the couple stayed in a rented house in Kapra.

B Saraiah, Murali’s father, in his police complaint, alleged that Priyanka frequently quarrelled with Murali over trivial issues since their marriage.

“She pressurised him to bring more money as his income seemed meagre to meet their expenditure,” Saraiah said.

Murali and Priyanka had attempted suicide by hanging in their house on Monday morning. The Jawaharnagar police, alerted by the neighbours, rescued Priyanka and shifted her to the hospital. Murali died in the suicide bid.