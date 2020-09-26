Hyderabad: Financially-broke barber hangs self at salon

The victim was identified as C Gopi (33) of Lalapet

By | Published: 11:21 pm

Hyderabad: A barber died allegedly by suicide in his shop in Chilkalguda on Friday evening. According to the police, C Gopi (33) of Lalapet was running a hair salon at Sithapalmandi for the last few years.

On Friday morning, he left home for the shop. His wife, when he did not respond to her calls even in the evening, reached the shop and found it closed.

“With the help of a few persons, she got the shutter lifted and found Gopi hanging from the ceiling fan inside the shop,” the Chilkalguda police said, adding that relatives had said Gopi was facing financial issues. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

