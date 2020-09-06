Hyderabad: Fire at grocery store in LB Nagar

A short circuit is suspected to have led to the mishap, police said

Published: 9:19 pm

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a grocery store at LB Nagar on Sunday afternoon. No casualties were reported but groceries and other furniture were damaged in the fire. A short circuit is suspected to have led to the mishap, police said.

Local residents noticed the fire and thick smoke emanating from the premises, which is surrounded by residential colonies. They alerted the fire department and police immediately. A fire engine rushed to the spot and put the fire out, a process that took about an hour.

Officials said the value of the property damaged was yet to be estimated. The LB Nagar police are investigating.

