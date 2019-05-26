Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at plastic warehouse, none hurt

By | Published: 9:19 pm

Hyderabad: A fire accident took place at a plastic manufacturing unit at Katedan area in Mailardevpally on the city outskirts on Sunday morning. However, no casualties were reported as the unit was closed at the time of the accident, the police said.

Officials believe that short circuit was the possible cause which led to the break out of the fire. The unit was already closed after working hours on Saturday night and the workers had left.

The locals alerted the fire department and the police after noticing the fire erupted at the unit which is located near a residential area. Later, the fire tender rushed to the spot and doused the fire within an hour. The damaged of the property is yet to be estimated.