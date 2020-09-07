Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in house in Chandrayangutta

According to the police, the fire broke out past midnight at a house when the inmates went out to attend a function.

By | Published: 12:09 pm 1:22 pm

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a house in Ismail Nagar under the Chandrayangutta police station area late on Sunday night. According to the police, the fire broke out past midnight in the house when the residents had gone out to attend a function.

Neighbours who noticed the fire alerted the Chandrayangutta police, who reached the spot and in turn, alerted the Fire Control room. A fire tender from the Moghalpura fire station rushed to the spot and doused the flames. The police suspect that the fire might have been caused by a short circuit.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .