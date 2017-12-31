Hyderabad’s Fire Department keeps Mumbai-type inferno at bay

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: The fire and emergency calls in Hyderabad have increased in 2017, when compared to last year. While a total of 9,286 calls were received last year, this year the number was recorded at 9811, which is an increase of 5.3 per cent.

While there was an increase in serious and small calls, there was a marked decrease seen in medium intensity fire calls. State Fire Services Department officials said the increase in small calls and decrease in medium ones was due to the department’s quick response Mist Motor Bikes.

“Whenever the fire and emergency calls are received at the Fire Control Room, the duty officer created a green channel by alerting the Police Control Room for traffic clearance for quick movement of the fire tender to reach the fire spot,” said Rajiv Ratan, Director General, Fire Services Department.

The department has co-ordinated with the Water Board, GHMC, health, electricity and police for a quick response and steady supply of water.

Citing example of the recent fire mishap at a pub in Mumbai Suburb, Ratan said “No such mishap occurred in Hyderabad as the staff reached the spots in time and doused the fire quickly before much damage is caused. The buildings here are newer comparatively to other places”.

The total property damaged in Hyderabad was estimated at Rs 168.29 crore in 2016, while it has reduced to Rs 154.83 crore in 2017. Likewise property saved last year was estimated at Rs 371.96 crore against Rs 686.14 crore this year.

The total lives saved this year were 499 against 996 last year. Total of 3698 awareness programmes apart from Fire Service Week too was conducted in 2017.

There were five serious fire accident calls attended which included Imliban substation, ABN Andhra Jyothi office, Annapurna Studios, HPCL blast in Cherlapally and Anupama Lodge in which more than 30 persons were saved.

Awards, Appreciations and Training Academy

The Fire Services Department received a total of 28 Sevapathkams, five Uttama Sevapathakam and one Sourya Pathakam in 2017.

For the first time, the department has received the Shourya Pathakam to Nageshwar Rao, leading firman from Kukatpally Fire Station for his excellent services in rescue operations at Bandari layout during the Hyderabad floods.

The department received three fire service medals for meritorious services and two President’s Fire Service medals for Gallantry Service for Arjun Hamilpur, Fireman from the Punjagutta Fire Station and Sudhakar Veeragoni, a Fireman from the Fire station in Parkal, Warangal for their services in rescue operations.

About 410 firemen were selected through the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB), out of which 390 reported to four months training at Telangana State Fire Service and Civil Defence Training Institute. Of them 385 were relieved and they reported to fire stations. They were given practical training in breathing apparatus gallery.