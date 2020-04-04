Hyderabad firm 3D prints ventilator PoC

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: At a time when the availability of ventilators is becoming an issue and big enterprises like ArcelorMittal and Maruti Suzuki are doing their bit, a Hyderabad-based company has also joined the race. Although still in the proof of concept (POC) stage, Avantari Technologies has made a cheap, robust and make-shift ventilator using 3D printing.

This ventilator is very similar to a mechanical ventilator wherein a resuscitator is attached to a tube that is put down a patient’s throat. About five employees of the company have come together to 3D print the wheel and the gear with wedges which eventually puts pressure on the resuscitator.

“Through this machine, the patients’ lung capacity keeps increasing and it inflates and deflates lungs with air. This was done in less than a day and we used easily available equipments and 3D printed less number of parts so as to make it cheaper, faster and easier for anyone and everyone to make,” said Bhairav Shankar, CEO, Avantari Technologies.

The company plans to showcase the PoC to doctors and government officials, and take their inputs to improve it further. Once the final design is approved, it plans to provide its 3D printing code and research to people who are willing to produce make-shift ventilators at home.

“It is not a perfect machine and cannot be used in hospitals immediately. But with the government removing licence barrier to make ventilators we are hoping that after a little fine tuning, product developers will be interested in making the ventilators,” Shankar added.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao also showed interest in the PoC and said, “We would love to have a demo and a PoC in Telangana. Request @jayesh_ranjan to coordinate with @TSHealth team and @THubHyd @TWorksHyd.”

