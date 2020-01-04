Hyderabad firm devises bionic arm

By | Published: 12:04 am 10:29 pm

Hyderabad: City-based technology company Kal Bionics Private Limited has made an artificial arm. This will come handy for those who are amputated on the arm, accident or congenital.

The prototype was made a few months ago and now the company has refined the product by ‘teaching’ it different grip patterns, that will aid in doing the daily chores, said its Chief Executive Officer Pranav Kumar.

Currently, it is testing the first batch of amputees and the comapny’s subsequent activities will include product certifications and manufacturing and an assembly line. It is planning to commericialise the product for pre-orders in the next two months, he said.

“The materials we are using in the artificial limb match the standards of materials used in medical devices,” he said.

Kumar explained: “With the natural arm, the grip patterns are varied. We will be able to handle the smallest needle to carrying the heaviest weights. The hand grip depends on the weight, shape and size of objects. We succeeded in getting 16 such grips for the bionic limb we are making.”

This will be available for both right or left limbs. The artificial arm will be in three sizes- small, medium and large. The palm in all of these will be the same but their forearm that will be adjustable according to requirements.

“Each arm or each order will have to be customised as one size does not fit all. That way, it will not be a mass production. We will do on a case by case basis,” he said adding that it is also reaching out to prosthetics and orthotics and medical fraternity. It will set up an assembly line soon.

There are currently some imported arms that are available in the market whose price starts Rs 10 lakh up wards. “We are aiming to bring a functional arm at one tenth cost compared to those available in the market,” he said.

The arm panels are customisable. The bionic arm can handle weights up to eight kg and it will be supported by an Android application.

An estimated 4 crore people are in need of prosthetics in the developing world and of which 60 lakh are India, he said.

