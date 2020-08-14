Hyderabad firm test fires upper stage rocket engine

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace has successfully test-fired its upper stage rocket engine named ‘Raman’, which can place multiple satellites into orbit, in an India’s first.

The company’s launch vehicle ‘Vikram-I’ which is under manufacturing and targeting launch in December, 2021, hosts an Orbit Adjustment Module (OAM) at the top, which gives the final burn and inserts multiple satellites into space.

Sharing the achievement, Pawan Kumar Chandana, CEO, Skyroot Aerospace, told Telangana Today, “We successfully test fired our upper stage ‘Raman’ engine (named as a tribute to Indian origin Physicist and Nobel laureate CV Raman). Raman is a bi-propellant engine using hypergolic unsymmetrical dimethylhydrazine (UDMH)/ nitrogen tetroxide (NTO) as propellants. Four of these engines giving a total thrust of 3.4kN (kilonewton), power our final OAM, which inserts satellites into orbit. We see 90 per cent of the opportunities coming from overseas space missions, going forward.”

He further added, “The engine is indigenously made with majority of development having taken place in Hyderabad. Our team has taken six months to develop the engine. The engine is primarily suitable for use in upper stage of the rockets, which insert satellites and move the aircraft into space.”

The successful firing (on July 30th) also qualified its fully 3D printed injector and an ultra-high temperature capable metal-matrix-composite engine throat. Raman engine is capable of restarting many times enabling multi-orbit insertion in a single mission and also work on pulse mode for pitch/yaw control. The engine hosts a 100 per cent 3D printed injector, which reduced its overall mass by 50 per cent and reduced total number of components and lead time by 80 per cent.

“As it used earth storable propellants, our OAM will be able to additionally support long-duration missions as an orbital platform for experiments and also enable small satellite deep space missions to the moon and beyond,” he added.

Skyroot is working with the Indian Space Research Organisation for testing of future rocket engines, which will come up in the next six months. The company is in the process of developing rocket (solid) motors which will be used in three remaining stages of rockets (third, second and first while Raman engine caters to the upper and the fourth stage).

