Hyderabad firm to make satellites for global customers

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Ananth Technologies Limited (ATL) has become the first private company in India to make satellites for foreign countries. The company will be building satellites for customers in Sweden and France, which will find applications in communications and mapping.

The company will be setting up a satellite manufacturing facility in Bengaluru in a couple of months, where it will build the foreign-owned satellites, weighing between 50 kg and 250 kg for customers in Sweden and France, as per the deal signed. The company will also create a research and development facility at Bengaluru that will focus on engineering.

Sharing the company’s plans, Ananth Technologies CMD Subba Rao Pavuluri told Telangana Today, “The facility that we are going to build in Bengaluru will be capable of making satellites of up to 4,000 kg. We have currently signed deals to build six foreign-owned satellites in India, making it the first such instance where a private firm is making satellites for global customers, using India’s low-cost base.”

“We can fully integrate satellites at around 30 per cent lower costs than in the West. We will be able to make the sub-systems in India that go into the satellites, which can bring down the cost. Also, integration and testing that will happen in the country will also provide the cost advantage. We will also help the satellite launch from India, through Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). Not only this, we will be able to help in tracking the satellites,” added Pavuluri.

Speaking on the aerospace and defence ecosystem in India, he said, a lot of joint ventures are happening in the defence space, backed by ‘Make in India’ push and to meet the offset requirement. This ecosystem is developing fast. On the Space front, India is aiming to roll out several launch vehicles and satellites.

Ananth has been involved in the launch vehicle programme in terms of making systems and sub-systems as well as integration of PSLV. Earlier, large satellites were used for communication purposes, but now small and medium satellites are going to be used in consortium mode to create more bandwidth.

On the geographical demand, he added, “Costs in Europe are going up. European countries are looking for low cost alternatives. So, we have started with Sweden and France. Going forward, we are considering Singapore and South East Asian countries, where communication needs are growing and launch vehicle costs in India are going low.”

