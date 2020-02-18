Hyderabad firm to provide connectivity to Delhi Metro passengers

By | Business Bureau | Published: 2:14 pm 4:01 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based ETO Motors, an EMaaS (Electric Mobility as a Service) provider, is going to commence the e-rickshaw first mile and last-mile services at select metro stations in Delhi from March.

The consortium led by ETO Motors along with its partner Goenka Electric Motor Vehicles has received the expression of interest (EOI) by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited, a joint venture of Government of India and Government of Delhi, to kick-start the operations of these services in the national capital. Upon receiving the EOI, ETO Motors is all set to launch the services by March 20, 2020 to provide clean, safe and shared first and last-mile connectivity to the passengers of Delhi Metro.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has permitted the consortium, following a demonstration of capabilities of functional and operational requirements of e-rickshaws on January 13 and allowed it to commence the operations at Yamuna Bank, Sukhdev Vihar, Jamia Milia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh metro stations in Delhi. According to the EOI, the consortium will be allotted dedicated space for parking/stabling of e-rickshaw and battery charging points for the purpose of pick-up and drop-off passengers at these respective metro stations.

Commenting on the development, Biju Mathews, CEO, ETO Motors said, “This is a testimony of our capability in effectively handling the first and last-mile connectivity to the passengers of Delhi Metro Rail. We are committed to providing clean, safe and shared mobility to the people of Delhi while ensuring their lower carbon footprint. With the launch of e-rickshaw services in these four metro stations, we would be catering to around 25,000 passengers daily.”

As per the EOI, the consortium will follow certain guidelines issued by DMRC which includes providing the list of all e-auto models to be run from metro stations. The operator of e-rickshaw should also ensure that the drivers must wear a prescribed uniform, displaying valid ID card and name badge while in service. All the drivers will possess a valid driving license and of public service vehicle (PSV) badge. A project manager will also be appointed to oversee the day to day operations of e-auto services.

Besides providing e-rickshaw services for both Delhi NCR and Noida Metro Rail, ETO Motors is all poised to launch both its e-auto and e-rickshaw services in top 10 cities in the coming financial year by introducing about 5,000 electric mobility services in the passenger segment and around 2,000 cargo vehicles for large e-commerce companies.

