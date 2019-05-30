Hyderabad firm TruePush wins award

By | Business Bureau | Published: 7:13 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based TruePush, free push notifications provider for both mobile and web on Thursday announced that it has been awarded Rising Star and Premium Usability Award – 2019 from FinancesOnline. By providing push notifications to four million subscribers through their clients, TruePush helps enterprises boost their engagement and help retain audience via a Website or a Mobile App.

TruePush, co-founder and Product Development head Manoj Surya said, “Our clients started sending 100Mn+ notifications/month is less than 100 days of launch. We believe we will have a significant market share by next year in push notification space.” TruePush started with 6-member team and currently has nine full-time members. Having worked with more than 1,700 clients, the company is having ambitious plans that include hitting 100 million devices through its clients in 2019, introducing more re-engagement tools in the next 1-2 years and emerging as a market leader in push notifications segment in the next 3 years.

