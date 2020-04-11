Hyderabad firm’s Covid test kit gets ICMR nod

By | Published: 12:11 am 11:47 pm

Hyderabad: Quantiplus CoV, a Covid-19 test kit developed by Hyderabad-based Huwel Lifesciences, has received approval for commercial use from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday. It is one of the six kits out of 24 kits that have been validated by the ICMR.

The detection kit is based on published protocol of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the national public health agency of USA. The kit has synthetic gene cloned in a plasmid (small DNA molecule within a cell that is physically separated from a chromosomal DNA and can replicate independently). The kit is designed to exclusively detect the latest outbreak 2019 n CoV and also to detect other SARS-CoV & bat SARS related CoVs.

All the reagents which include enzymes are made in-house at the company. The kit offers a one-stop solution, which includes detection kit, extraction kit, molecular transport medium (MTM) and swabs for sample collection.

Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao lauded the achievement of the company on Twitter.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Huwel Lifesciences director Dr Shesheer Kumar said the company will be making these kits at the Narsingi and Kokapet facilities. Currently, the company is planning production of about 3,000-4,000 kits per day. These kits can be supplied to any part of the country. “In terms of uniqueness of the kits, we are the first company in the country to have developed every enzyme in-house”, he disclosed.

Huwel Lifesciences got the manufacturing licence for Narsingi facility in 2018 for making molecular diagnostic kits for Dengue, TB and Chikungunya. Its commercial operations began in 2019 after thorough validation. The company has been catering to South India through its distributors so far and has started looking at northern markets now.

Huwel Lifesciences, has a 25-member team and is aiming to reach the masses through its products and innovation. ICMR, DCGI and CDSCO have been aggressively giving permissions to companies that are maintaining good quality standards, noted Dr Kumar, who oversees operations at Huwel.

The company was established as a high-end molecular diagnostics kit manufacturer which enables reference labs and hospitals to provide diagnostics services to clinicians. The company’s facility is well equipped with a state-of-the-art ISO 7/8 clean rooms for development and manufacturing of several types of kits.

Other test kits that had been approved by ICMR include that of Altona Diagnostics, My Lab, Kilpest, Seegene and SD Biosensor.

