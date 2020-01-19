Hyderabad: Firms penalised for unauthorised ads

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s imposed a cumulative penalty of over Rs 1.48 crore on seven commercial establishments for unauthorised advertisements.

Notices were issued to The British Spoken English (Rs 33 lakh penalty), Rapido Bike Taxi (Rs 13.79 lakh), Natural Hair Treatment (Rs 39.56 lakh), Venkat Jobs in MNC (Rs 29.44 lakh), Bill Soft Technologies (Rs 9.38 lakh) Act Fiber Net (Rs 14.19 lakh) and Hathway Broadband (Rs 8.13 lakh) for the violation.

They were also directed to close all the e-challans by making online payment. EVDM is levying penalties against those who put up unauthorized flexis and banners, through Central Enforcement Cell app.

EVDM cleared 8.60 lakh wall posters, banners, flexi, cutouts across GHMC limits till date, said a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .