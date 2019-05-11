Hyderabad: First batch of Apollo Medical College passes out

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: The first batch of medical graduates, 2012 batch, passed out from the Apollo Medical College and received their degrees at a convocation ceremony held here on Saturday.

The meritorious students were felicitated with medals. Chairman Prathap C Reddy Gold Medal for the ‘Best outgoing student of the college’ was presented to Mohammed Nehad Khan. He also received the ‘Best outgoing student gold medal’ from the Dr NTR University, Vijayawada, besides 21 gold medals and 3 silver medals for his consistent academic brilliance, all through the MBBS course from the college, a press release said.

Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, Alla Gopala Krishna Gokhale, Director, Heart and Lung Transplant Programme, Apollo Hospitals, presented the MBBS degree certificates to 99 graduate students at the First Convocation Ceremony of the college, the release added.

