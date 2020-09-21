Hyderabad: Five injured in accident on ORR

According to the police, the incident occurred when the car was proceeding from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport towards Gachibowli.

Hyderabad: Five persons were injured when the car they were traveling in turned over on the Outer Ring Road near Himayat Sagar here on Monday afternoon.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the car was proceeding from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport towards Gachibowli.

Sources said when the car reached the ORR, the driver who was reportedly driving in a rash and negligent manner lost control of the steering wheel resulting in the mishap.

“The car went out of control and turned over. All the travellers in the car including the driver suffered minor injuries. The other motorists who were passing by noticed them and rushed to their rescue and shifted them to the hospital,” police said.

The police too reached the spot and towed away the vehicle, which was heavily damaged.

A case was booked. Officials are on the job of identifying those in the car at the time of the accident.

