Hyderabad: Five injured in stone pelting between two groups at Kamatipura

By | Published: 11:38 pm

Hyderabad: Five persons sustained injuries when two groups hurled stones at each other over a land issue at Kamatipura police station area in old city on Sunday afternoon.

According to G Rambabu Station House Officer (Kamatipura), a few persons, who claimed to be owners of a land parcel adjacent to Suleiman graveyard, came and tried to measure the land when another group objected to it.

Soon both the groups pelted stones at each other and in the incident few persons including women were severely injured. The police rushed to the spot and dispersed the groups. Two cases were registered at the Kamatipura police station regarding the incident.

