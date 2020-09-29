Hyderabad: Five people arrested in murder case

The arrested persons were Mohd Parvez, Shaik Osman, Mohd Mazhar, Mohd Rasheed and Mohd Akram

Hyderabad: The Balapur police solved the murder case of Syed Moin Ali (24), reported last week, and arrested five persons including an engineering student here on Monday.

Moin Ali was murdered in Wadi-e-Mustafa colony in Balapur in the wee hours of Wednesday. The arrested persons were Mohd Parvez, Shaik Osman, Mohd Mazhar, Mohd Rasheed and Mohd Akram.

According to the police, Parvez (21), an engineering student had hired killers to eliminate Farhan, for not paying investments of around Rs 9 lakh in a real estate deal. “They mistook Moin Ali for Farhan and stabbed him to death,” police said.

