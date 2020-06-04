Hyderabad: Five persons including a juvenile held in murder case

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Hyderabad: Five persons, including a juvenile, who were allegedly involved in the murder of a man six days ago were apprehended by the Commissioner’s Task Force (South) here on Thursday. The police seized two motorcycles, a knife and an iron rod used in the crime.

The suspects were identified as Mohd Sajid Khan, 21, Syed Sadiq, 22, Mohd Azhar, 20 and Ahmed Bin Khaled, 22 with the fifth suspect being a boy juvenile.

According to the police, the five persons killed Shaik Mohammed, 20, at Mir Alam Tank Necklace Road on the night of May 31.

“They had a quarrel with Shaik Mohammed a few days before the murder. On the pretext of settling the dispute, they took Shaik Mohammed to the Mir Alam Tank Necklace Road and murdered him,” said Chakravarthy Gummi, Additional DCP (Task Force).

The arrested persons were handed over to the Bahadurpura police for further action.

