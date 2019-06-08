Hyderabad: Five persons injured as Scorpio crashes into medical shop

By | Published: 3:56 pm 4:05 pm

Hyderabad: Five persons were injured, two of them critically, when a Mahindra Scorpio SUV hit pedestrians before crashing into a medical shop at Chatrinaka on Saturday morning.

According to the police, around 10.45 a.m, the SUV going from Ramaswamygunj towards Chandrayangutta hit a cyclist before crahsing into a medical store and coming to a halt. Another person named Santosh, 20, who was standing near the medical store also suffered injuries along with the cyclist, who is aged around 50 years.

“Three persons were present in the Scorpio. They also suffered injuries and were sent to hospital for treatment. A case has been registered and investigation is going on,” the Chatrinaka police said. More details are awaited.

