Hyderabad: Five suffer minor injuries in fire mishap

Hyderabad: An Armed Reserve Police constable and four others suffered minor injuries when a fire broke out in a house at Old Munaganoor in Hayathnagar on Friday.

The injured persons are Venkateshwarlu (40), the AR constable posted in the CPL in Amberpet, his wife Uma (35), their son Pradeep (8) and their relatives Prasad (26) and Nagaraju (22). The incident occurred around 11 am during the house warming ceremony of Venkateshwarlu’s new house. According to the police, it is suspected the Liquefied Petroleum Gas cylinder was fitted in a hurry due to which the gas had been leaking in the kitchen.

“They were unaware and did not even sense the leakage in the house. It was when they were lighting a lamp near the cooking area, fire erupted suddenly,” the police said adding that the five were injured and immediately given first-aid. It was a minor fire and was doused off immediately. No fire engine was required, officials said.

