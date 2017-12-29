Hyderabad: Five year jail term for issuing fake emigration certificates

By | Published: 4:50 pm

Hyderabad: An officer working in the Protector of Emigrants office in Hyderabad was given a five year jail term for issuing fake emigration certificates to several persons in Hyderabad by a CBI court here on Friday.

According to a press release issued by the CBI, the special judge for CBI Cases, convicted Yashwanth Singh, then an Assistant working in the office of Protector of Emigrants, Hyderabad, and sentenced him to undergo five years Rigorous Imprisonment with fine of Rs.1 lakh.

The CBI had registered a case against him in 2006 and some other unknown officails on the allegations that the accused conspired with private persons and issued fake Emigration Clearances on several passports without obtaining affidavits/required documents.

The accused abused his official position by dishonestly using the official Emigration stamp/impressions and signing the same. After investigation, a chargesheet was filed against the accused.