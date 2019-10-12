Hyderabad: Five-year-old dies after man poisons self and sons

By | Published: 4:01 pm

Hyderabad: A man, who had an argument with his wife, made his sons drink a poison-laced soft drink before consuming it himself at Raja Bolaram Thanda in Medchal late on Friday night.

While one of the children died, the man and the other child are under treatment.

According to the police, Suresh, an employee at Tata Motors in Medchal, often picked up fights with his wife Manjula suspecting her fidelity. He regularly went home drunk and harassed her both mentally and physically, police said, adding that the couple fought on Friday night too, after which Manjula left to stay with her parents.

Suresh, in an inebriated condition, laced a soft drink with a poisonous substance and gave it to his sons Pranay, 7 and Pranith, 5, and drank it himself too.

He then took them to Manjula and leaving them there, returned home. Manjula, however, sensed something wrong and took the kids back to him.

On coming to know that they had consumed poison, she alerted others and the three were shifted to hospital. All this happened in about half an hour, police said.

Pranith died while being treated with Suresh and Pranay still under treatment, police added.