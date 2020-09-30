Hyderabad: Five-year-RI to man for abusing student

By | Published: 9:12 pm

Hyderabad: A special court for trial of cases under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act here on Wednesday sentenced a man to five years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a student at school in 2018.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs.1,000 on the man.

Special Judge G Premalatha, who delivered the verdict, held the accused guilty for the offence under Section 9(f)(m) punishable under Section 10 of POCSO Act and for the offence punishable under Section 354A of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Additional Public Prosecutor P Shailaja said the remand period undergone by the accused would be set off. The accused was also appraised about his right to prefer an appeal before the High Court.

According to Shailaja, the girl aged around 10 years was crying after returning home on December 13, 2018. When her mother enquired, the child narrated that the man, who was working as a manual scavenger, had molested her when she went to the washroom.

Based on a complaint, the police booked a case and arrested the man.

